Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 7.8%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 938,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,167,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Altice USA Stock Down 12.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $918.45 million, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

