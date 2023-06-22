American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Shares Down 0.2%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 3,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.