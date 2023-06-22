American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Down 0.2%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.04. Approximately 2,053 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $1,058,000.

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

