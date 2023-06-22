Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Americanas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

