Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Boosted by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.