Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 294.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $318.52 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

