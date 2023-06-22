Analysts Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price at $10.00

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

MESO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Mesoblast Company Profile

MESO opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $723.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

