Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 22nd (AAL, ABF, AO, AWE, AZN, BKG, BRBY, ERGO, GLEN, JDG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 22nd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) price target on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,850 ($23.67) price target on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 4,350 ($55.66) target price on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,800 ($61.42) target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($28.79) price target on the stock.

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.04) target price on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($117.72) price target on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

