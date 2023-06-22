Analyzing Vycor Medical (VYCO) & Its Competitors

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vycor Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vycor Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A Vycor Medical Competitors -91.65% -47.61% -14.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vycor Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vycor Medical N/A N/A -0.21 Vycor Medical Competitors $1.17 billion $124.55 million 180.96

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vycor Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vycor Medical. Vycor Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

40.3% of Vycor Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vycor Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Vycor Medical Competitors 193 910 1123 45 2.45

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Vycor Medical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vycor Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. Vycor Medical, Inc. has a license and transition agreement with HelferApp GmbH, which grants HelferApp the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Austria and Switzerland. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

