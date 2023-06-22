Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

