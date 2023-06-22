Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.
Annaly Capital Management Price Performance
Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Annaly Capital Management from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.