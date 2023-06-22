Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,490 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,340 ($17.15) to GBX 1,490 ($19.07) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.12) to GBX 1,250 ($15.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.31) target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.91) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.91) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,473.75 ($18.86).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:ANTO traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,500 ($19.19). 318,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,402. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($12.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.51). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,466.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,555.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,161.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.