AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.73.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

AON stock opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.67 and a 200-day moving average of $314.19. AON has a one year low of $251.48 and a one year high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AON will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 565.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.