Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $700.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.96) and last traded at GBX 952.60 ($12.19), with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 945 ($12.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 942.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 910.46. The company has a market capitalization of £154.23 million, a PE ratio of 859.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbuthnot Banking Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,818.18%.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Andrew Salmon sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 935 ($11.96), for a total transaction of £19,335.80 ($24,741.91). 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

