Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.75

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and traded as low as $40.94. Arcadis shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 828 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

