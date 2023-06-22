Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,482,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 883,335 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.