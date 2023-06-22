ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 11.1%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 307,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 80,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

ARHT Media Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

Get ARHT Media alerts:

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.08 million during the quarter.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.