Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.37. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 99,790 shares traded.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$74.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arianne Phosphate

About Arianne Phosphate

In other news, Director Raef Sully acquired 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$34,882.00. Company insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.