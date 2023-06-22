Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.37. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 99,790 shares traded.
Arianne Phosphate Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$74.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.93.
Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Arianne Phosphate
About Arianne Phosphate
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.
