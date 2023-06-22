Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.60 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $41.69 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,782,810 coins and its circulating supply is 173,782,698 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.