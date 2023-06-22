ASD Trading Up 7.4% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,946.31 or 0.99889816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

