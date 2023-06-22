Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. Analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

