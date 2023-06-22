ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 485 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 725 ($9.28) to GBX 485 ($6.21) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 550 ($7.04) to GBX 450 ($5.76) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.40) to GBX 450 ($5.76) in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.81) to GBX 550 ($7.04) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $762.22.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

