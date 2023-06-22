Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.20

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.20 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.34). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 496,438 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.11. The company has a market cap of £323.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

