Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.42 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and $179.68 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $12.81 or 0.00042449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,742,634 coins and its circulating supply is 345,023,184 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.