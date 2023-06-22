Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 2.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 451.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KLA by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $465.94. The stock had a trading volume of 134,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $482.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.53.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

