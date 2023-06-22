Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 72,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 44,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 44,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

