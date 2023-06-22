Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.92. The stock had a trading volume of 255,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,676. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

