B. Riley Begins Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRVG. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

