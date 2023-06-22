Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

