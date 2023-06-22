Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 192 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 3.3% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Snowflake worth $29,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 61.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 159.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 61.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 73,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.65. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.17.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.