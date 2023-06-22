Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 846 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

