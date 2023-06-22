Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $257.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

