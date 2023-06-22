Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

Accenture stock opened at $313.23 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

