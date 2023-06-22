Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

