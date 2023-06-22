Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

