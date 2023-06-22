Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$135.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.91.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMO stock opened at C$117.52 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$111.88 and a 52-week high of C$137.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.15 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$8.44 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.6312434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

