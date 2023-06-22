Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) shares fell 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73. 115,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 58,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Barksdale Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Articles

