Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,520 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 268.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

