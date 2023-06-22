Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.59

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.02. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 6,069 shares trading hands.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $180.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

