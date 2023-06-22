BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.18.
BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
BCE Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$59.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.05.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.72%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.