BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.18.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

BCE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$59.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.05.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2224009 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.72%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

