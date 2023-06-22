Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Reaches $7.50 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $286.56 million and $7.50 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.79 or 0.06263321 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,967,475 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,367,475 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.