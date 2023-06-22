Beldex (BDX) Price Up 2% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $288.22 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.67 or 0.06260655 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00042463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,962,319 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,362,319 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

