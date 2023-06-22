Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.70

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.70 and traded as high as $25.69. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 134,039 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $899.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 467,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 444,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

