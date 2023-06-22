Bend DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $279,721.25 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $45.93 million and approximately $279,721.25 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

