Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.61) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.48) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 341.43 ($4.37).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

LON NWG opened at GBX 235.60 ($3.01) on Monday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 210.20 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 313.10 ($4.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 560.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.33), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($175,871.79). In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.51), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,120,661.83). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($175,871.79). Company insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.