Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $518,313.99 and last traded at $516,375.00. Approximately 8,413 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $514,000.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499,217.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $478,426.12.

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 7,359,782 shares of company stock valued at $431,165,633 over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

