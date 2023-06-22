BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $29,938.92 on Major Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $29,938.92 or 0.99965586 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $371.80 million and $419,016.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013938 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,301.21356473 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $456,469.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.