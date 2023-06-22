BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $372.88 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $372.88 million and $421,592.86 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $30,025.50 or 0.99998062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022.

