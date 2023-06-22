Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $30,016.66 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $582.61 billion and approximately $20.38 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00454282 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00094400 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017310 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,409,425 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
