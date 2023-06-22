Bitcoin Private Market Cap Achieves $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00088359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

