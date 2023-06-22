BitShares Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $696,166.61 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. BitShares has a total market cap of $24.82 million and $696,166.61 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,009,134 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

